THE TRUTH MURCIA. Sunday, August 14, 2022, 08:29



Each year an average of 180 new cases of cutaneous melanoma are diagnosed in the Region of Murcia and an average of 29 deaths are recorded from this cause, according to official data from the Ministry of Health. For this reason, Health recommends periodically performing self-examinations of the moles when a suspicious pigmented lesion is detected and consulting the Primary Care doctor to be able to carry out an early diagnosis and provide the patient with adequate treatment for melanoma. Salud recalls that you can reduce the risk of developing skin cancer by protecting yourself from solar radiation, which is the main cause of developing this disease, in which the tendency to tan also plays an important role.

Cutaneous melanoma is a cancer that originates in melanocytes. Most melanoma cells continue to produce melanin, so they are usually very dark brown or black. However, some can be light pink or even white; hence the importance of consulting with the doctor. Melanomas can develop in any part of the body, although they are more frequent in the legs, in the case of women, and in the trunk, in men. In both sexes, the neck and face are common places.

Among the recommendations launched by the Ministry are not to expose yourself to the sun during the central hours of the day, use photoprotectors appropriate to the type of skin and extreme these measures with children, since more than 80% of the total exposure to this radiation is received before the age of 18.