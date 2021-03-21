The statistics of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection showed that the lowest number of “Kurna” infections was recorded in 75 days. Statistics showed that health authorities monitored 1717 new cases, the lowest since the fifth of last January.

In detail, in line with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection’s plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country, with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the emerging corona virus (Covid-19) and those who had contact with it and isolating them, the Ministry announced that 237,479 thousand new examinations were conducted during the past 24 hours, on different categories In the community using the best and latest medical examination technology.

The intensification of investigation and examination procedures in the country and the expansion of the scope of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 1717 new cases of the emerging corona virus of different nationalities, all of which are stable and subject to the necessary health care, thus the total number of registered cases reaches 440,355 thousand cases.

‌ The Ministry also announced the death of five infected cases, from the repercussions of infection with the emerging corona virus, and thus the number of deaths in the country reached 1438 cases.

‌ The Ministry of Health and Community Protection expressed its regret and sincere condolences and condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling on community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions and adhere to social distancing, to ensure the health and safety of everyone.

‌ The Ministry also announced the recovery of 1960 new cases of people infected with the emerging corona virus (Covid-19), and their full recovery from symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, thus bringing the total of recovery cases to 422,696 thousand cases.





