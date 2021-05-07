In line with the plan of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the new Corona virus “Covid-19” and those who had contact with them and their isolation, the Ministry announced that 211,462 new examinations had been conducted during the past 24 hours on different groups in society. Using the best and latest medical examination technology.

‌ The intensification of investigation and examination procedures and the expansion of the scope of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 1,766 new cases of Coronavirus of different nationalities, all of which are stable and subject to the necessary health care, bringing the total of registered cases to 532,710 cases.

‌ The Ministry also announced the death of 3 cases due to the implications of infection with the emerging corona virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1,607 cases.

‌ The Ministry of Health and Community Protection expressed its regret, sincere condolences and condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling upon community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions, and adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of all.

And the Ministry also announced that 1,728 new cases of people infected with Coronavirus have recovered and fully recovered from its symptoms after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, bringing the total of recovery cases to 513,068 cases.





