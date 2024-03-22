The Moscow Region Ministry of Health published a list of 145 victims in Crocus

The Moscow Region Ministry of Health published a list of 145 victims of the shooting at the Crocus City Hall concert hall. It is posted on website departments.

Seven children were among the victims. The Ministry of Health clarified that among those hospitalized, nine people are in extremely serious condition. No other details are provided about this.

On the evening of Friday, March 22, unknown persons opened fire in the Crocus City concert hall with machine guns before the concert of the Picnic group. After this, a fire started in the building. According to the FSB, doctors were unable to save 40 people. The security forces have already begun storming the building; according to preliminary data, the shooters have barricaded themselves inside.

The exact number of criminals who opened fire is still unknown, and their fate has not been officially reported. According to eyewitnesses, at the beginning of the attack, the criminals ran out of the car at the main entrance and threw stun grenades from it.