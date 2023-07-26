The Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation has published a draft on accountable drugs for abortion

The Ministry of Health of Russia published on the portal of projects of regulatory legal acts a draft on the inclusion of drugs for abortion in the list of drugs subject to quantitative accounting.

“Section four of the CSP list is supplemented by the entries “misoprostol (drugs)” and “mifepristone (drugs),” the document says.

The project emphasizes that the use of abortion drugs outside a medical organization increases the risk of complications. According to the explanatory note, this decision was made due to the fact that pharmacies often sell such medicines to patients, including without prescriptions.

The fact that the Ministry of Health has developed a draft order to control the circulation of abortion drugs was previously reported by the head of the department, Mikhail Murashko. He promised that the ministry would insist, as well as make every effort, for the project to be adopted by the end of 2023, he stressed. In July 2023, Murashko called for tight control of medical abortion drugs.

Back in May 2020, Anna Kuznetsova, then Commissioner for Children’s Rights under the President of Russia, proposed limiting the sale of abortion drugs in pharmacies. In June 2023, Kuznetsova, as deputy speaker of the State Duma, suggested that Russian governors not issue abortion licenses to private clinics.