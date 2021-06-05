The Ministry of Health and Community Protection revealed that it made it possible for those vaccinated with the Sinopharma anti-Covid-19 vaccine to receive the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine, 6 months after taking the second dose of the first vaccine, with the aim of strengthening the immune system in the face of the disease.

The Assistant Undersecretary for the Health Centers, Clinics and Public Health Sector, Dr. Hussein Al Rand told “Emirates Today” that the ministry has provided two options for those receiving the Sinopharma vaccine, the first is to obtain the third booster dose of the same vaccine, and the second is the possibility of obtaining two doses of the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine.

Al Rand explained that the aim of obtaining the third stimulating dose of the Sinopharm vaccine is to strengthen the immune system of those with chronic diseases and those who suffer from diseases that cause weak immunity, or those who wish to obtain it from members of society, stressing that it is safe after 6 months of the second dose of Sinopharm. .



