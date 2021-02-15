The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of vaccination service with doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine for elderly citizens and residents of homes, in cooperation with the Ministry of Community Development and local social services departments in each emirate.

The Assistant Undersecretary for the Health Centers and Clinics Sector at the Ministry, Dr. Hussein Al-Rand, confirmed that the Ministry continues to provide vaccination with doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine in most of its health facilities, with attention given to the groups most vulnerable to infection, especially senior citizens and residents with chronic diseases, in order to preserve their health. And their safety, and based on the Ministry’s keenness to provide them with distinguished health services in recognition of their societal status.

He mentioned that mobile medical teams, which include doctors and nurses working in social services departments, have been trained to visit the elderly in their homes, in order to ensure the necessary health care for them, and requests for vaccination with the “Covid-19” vaccine will be received for senior citizens in their homes by communicating with the health centers of each Medical area.





