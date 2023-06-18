Today, the Ministry of Health presented, through its official account on Twitter, a set of general health guidelines that those wishing to go to perform the Hajj must follow before performing the rituals.

These instructions were embodied in the following:

Visit a doctor if you suffer from any medical condition.

Ensure that all vaccinations required for Hajj are obtained.

Maintain a healthy lifestyle by eating healthy foods.

Pack your bag with personal essentials such as toiletries, loose-fitting clothes, and more.

– Be sure to prepare a first aid kit and put it in your bag.

– In the event of a chronic disease, make sure to take a sufficient amount of your medicines and measuring instruments.