Today, the Ministry of Health presented, through its official account on Twitter, a set of general health guidelines that those wishing to go to perform the Hajj must follow before performing the rituals.
These instructions were embodied in the following:
Visit a doctor if you suffer from any medical condition.
Ensure that all vaccinations required for Hajj are obtained.
Maintain a healthy lifestyle by eating healthy foods.
Pack your bag with personal essentials such as toiletries, loose-fitting clothes, and more.
– Be sure to prepare a first aid kit and put it in your bag.
– In the event of a chronic disease, make sure to take a sufficient amount of your medicines and measuring instruments.
