The Ministry of Health and Community Protection provides vaccination service with Covid-19 vaccine doses for elderly citizens and residents of homes, in cooperation with the Ministry of Community Development and local social services departments in each emirate, in order to preserve their health and safety and spare them the trouble of going to vaccination centers, and within the framework of the Ministry’s continuous efforts To protect the health of community members and take advantage of the best capabilities provided by the UAE government to empower the health sector and enhance its efficiency in facing COVID-19. Consolidating community confidence in the capabilities of the UAE to protect its health, enhancing the spirit of optimism, and increasing the level of reassurance of the imminent recovery phase.

In recognition of their societal standing

Dr. Hussein Abdel-Rahman Al-Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Health Centers and Clinics Sector, confirmed that the Ministry continues to provide vaccination with doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in most of its health facilities, with attention given to the groups most vulnerable to infection, especially the elderly citizens and residents with chronic diseases, in order to preserve their health and safety and from The Ministry is keen to provide distinguished health services to them in recognition of their societal standing, as part of the comprehensive national efforts to enhance the health and safety of society by adopting innovative treatments, enhancing the absorptive capacity of the health sector, expanding the scope of examinations, in addition to the availability of highly qualified medical personnel and medical and preventive supplies.

Mobile medical teams

Dr. Al-Rand appreciated the important role of the Ministry of Community Development and the social services departments in each emirate for the fruitful cooperation that was unlimited in support of the ministry’s efforts to provide vaccination with Covid-19 vaccine doses for the elderly group, explaining that the mobile medical teams that include doctors and nurses working in social services departments have been trained to visit senior citizens Age in their homes to ensure that they have the necessary health care while they are in their family environment. Applications for vaccination with the Covid-19 vaccine will be received for senior citizens in their homes by communicating with the health centers of each medical district.

Book an appointment via the call center

The Ministry called on the elderly category of citizens and residents to contact the unified call center at the toll-free number 80011111 to book an appointment, or call any health center affiliated with the ministry with the aim of obtaining the vaccination service with Covid-19 vaccine doses at the nearest health facility according to the available dates, after answering Initial evaluation questions for the health status and suitability to receive the vaccination, provided that the reservation is confirmed by an SMS that includes the location of the center and the timing.





