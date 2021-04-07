The Primary Health Care Department in Ajman Medical District distributed integrated medical bags to primary health care centers in Ajman, within the framework of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection’s interest in providing health services to senior citizens at home.

The Director of Primary Health Care in Ajman Medical District, Dr. Fatima Al-Marzouqi, explained that the initiative is for the Ministry of Health and Community Protection to prepare an integrated medical bag that was distributed to primary health care centers in Ajman, and it included: Mushairef, Al Hamidiyah, Muzaira and Manama, and the bag is equipped with modern medical tools that include a planning device. Clinical heart, eye, ear and thermometer, blood pressure monitor and stethoscope.

Al Marzouqi added: “These devices that the Ministry of Health and Community Protection provided under the supervision of a medical equipment engineer at the Facilities and Services Department in Ajman Medical District, Engineer Muhammad al-Faramawi, will be used by the medical team on home visits to senior citizens, as this service is one of the services that the ministry focuses on. In order to provide health services to senior citizens who are disabled in their homes instead of visiting health centers, because we are keen to provide comprehensive care for them, especially in light of the circumstances of the spread of the Coronavirus, so that we keep them as far as possible from exposure to this disease, and preserve their health.

Al Marzouki added: “In addition to distributing medical bags, the health center visits program included presenting certificates of appreciation and gifts to each technical director and administrative director in primary health care centers, and the medical team affiliated with home care for senior citizens in primary health care centers, in appreciation of their efforts in the continuity of service provision and provision. Medication and health follow-up for senior citizens in their homes, and providing them with vaccination services against (Covid-19) in their places of residence. ”

For her part, the coordinator of the home care program, Dr. Lydia Hayek, said: “The home visits program for senior citizens is one of the programs that the Ministry of Health and Community Protection focuses on. A specialized team that includes a doctor, a nurse and a laboratory technician visits patients in their homes and provides health care to them using the latest devices. And techniques, and Al-Hayek indicated that the visit program includes the nurse taking the patient’s vital signs, while the doctor conducts a medical examination and examines the medicines he takes, as well as the diseases he suffers and determines the necessary medicine for him, and the laboratory technician performs the analyzes that the doctor requests for the patient, and during The visit The post-visit appointments are determined according to the patient’s medical needs, and they range from one to three months, and medicines are delivered to them.

The coordinator of the home care program stated that registration in the program is done through registration through primary health care centers or the Internet to obtain the service of elderly disabled citizens, as well as people of determination, and then the health care team contacts them and places them in the home visit program.





