The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 52,104 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine had been provided during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of doses that had been provided until yesterday to 14,512,626 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine, and the distribution rate reached The vaccine is 146.73 doses per 100 people. This comes in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide a “Covid-19” vaccine and seek to achieve acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the emerging corona virus “Covid-19”.



