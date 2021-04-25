The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 21,580 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine during the past 24 hours, thus bringing the total doses provided to date to 10,215,856 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 103.29 doses per 100 people. This comes in line with the ministry’s plan to provide the Covid-19 vaccine and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the “Covid-19” virus.