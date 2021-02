Today, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 89,324 doses of the Corona vaccine (Covid 19) during the past 24 hours.

The ministry said, in a statement, that the total doses have reached five million 373,730 doses so far.

The population distribution rate of the vaccine was 54.33 doses per 100 people.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news