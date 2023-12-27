The Ministry of Health proposed to carry out the first examinations of girls by a gynecologist from the age of 13

The Russian Ministry of Health proposed reducing the age of first examination of girls by an obstetrician-gynecologist during preventive medical examinations from 14 to 13 years. Draft corresponding order of the ministry published on the portal of draft regulatory legal acts.

It is noted that changing the age of first examination should lead to earlier “detection of adolescent reproductive health diseases.”