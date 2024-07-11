Ministry of Health: Doctors are doing everything possible to save the children injured in Shebekino

Doctors are doing everything possible to save the children injured in the drone attack in Shebekino. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Health of the Belgorod Region Andrei Ikonnikov in Telegram-channel.

“Five guys, two of them in serious condition, are now in surgery. I just got out of the hospital, it is impossible to justify when a drone is aimed at defenseless children,” he wrote.

Iskonicov added that the victims are being assisted by resuscitators, traumatologists, surgeons, nurses and anesthesiologists. After the operations, consultations with federal medical centers will be scheduled.

On the evening of July 11, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked the city of Shebekino in the Belgorod region from a drone, as reported by the region’s governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. An explosive device dropped wounded five children in the courtyard of a residential building.