The Ministry of Health and Community Protection and the Emirates Foundation for Health Services will present the developments of the virtual doctor platform within the telemedicine and health monitoring services, during their participation in the Arab Health Exhibition and Conference in Dubai, which runs from June 21 to 24.

The platform provides innovative technological solutions and services in the field of digital health promotion, by providing specialized care and medical consultations for patients remotely at any time, and the medical staff of the platform works 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to improve and facilitate ways of communication with members of society, to raise awareness of the behavior of the best preventive practices universally used to prevent infection.

The virtual doctor platform was launched within the telemedicine services with the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, and it includes a highly trained and qualified medical staff for interactive communication with members of the community about inquiries related to Covid-19. The staff is also characterized by multilingualism, the most important of which are Arabic, English, Chinese, German, French, Indonesian and Russian, in addition to various Indian languages, and participates in providing telemedicine service through the virtual platform, postgraduate doctors, citizens residing in Canada, Turkey and New Zealand, where the virtual doctor team received thousands of calls about Covid -19 at the state level.

The head of the National Committee for the Implementation of the provisions of the International Health Regulations and the Prevention of Pandemics, the Assistant Undersecretary for the Health Centers and Clinics Sector, Dr. Hussein Abdul Rahman Al Rand, stressed the importance of the virtual doctor service, which is the first virtual platform of its kind to raise awareness and provide health information and instructions interactively with the doctor about various diseases, including “Covid- 19”, as it is a method for remotely assessing health cases, limiting the spread of misinformation and reaching the widest segment of nationalities, by evaluating the health situation remotely without the need to review health facilities, which helps reduce the flow of auditors and rapid response to cases suspected of being infected with the Covid virus. -19.

He pointed out that the Ministry and the Foundation are currently working on developing the service so that it covers integrated medical consultations from assessing the case, consulting a doctor, providing drug services and laboratory analysis. The service will also provide medical consultations for patients with chronic diseases and follow up on their cases without the need to visit the health center.

Al Rand stressed that the Ministry of Health and Community Protection and the Emirates Foundation for Health Services are keen to keep pace with the general directions of the UAE government to improve the quality of life and the sustainability of health care, while applying precautionary measures against Covid-19, by providing smart virtual consultations around the clock to meet the needs of patients, and proactive follow-up of the case remote patients and provide preventive health services, which contributes to reducing health care costs.

Dr. Haifa Fares, Head of the Health Programs Department at the Primary Health Care Department, said that the goal of the virtual doctor platform is to reach segments of society, bring distances closer and overcome challenges, to be close to their needs and provide health awareness and medical care through all smart means and technologies, including video communication with A doctor, where the platform includes several interactive screens containing classified classifications of categories of diseases, and after choosing the category, direct visual communication can be made remotely via screens with specialized doctors and does not need to touch buttons, but works with thermal or infrared sensor technology, and the platform provides the best means of prevention From infection and ask questions to get remote medical advice in an easy way. This is done by directing a number of inquiries and questions about the patient’s history and symptoms to provide health instructions or direct the caller to a health center, within the framework of employing smart solutions in health services and applying innovative models in preventive health practices.



