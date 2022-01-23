The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced its participation in the Arab Health Exhibition and Conference 2022, which will be launched at the Dubai World Trade Center today and will continue until next Friday. Looking ahead to the development of health information systems, applying international standards in managing infrastructure in health facilities, and developing appropriate technology to manage the health system.

The Ministry’s platform is witnessing the launch of a package of innovative services and pioneering projects and initiatives that contribute to enhancing future health services by combining smart and robotic systems and enhancing digital health practices, in addition to employing big data and predictive models to manage health facilities, implementing health information systems and other pioneering projects to achieve the Ministry’s strategy in Providing comprehensive and innovative health services in accordance with international best practices.

The Minister of Health and Community Protection, Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, stressed that the success of the UAE in organizing the Arab Health Exhibition and Conference this year, and in light of this positive momentum established by the state, is at the forefront of countries leading the pandemic transit phase with confidence and optimism, thanks to the support provided by the leadership to the sector The health system enhances the UAE’s pioneering model, and its demonstrated exceptional capabilities in managing and governance of “Covid-19” thanks to the efficiency of its preventive health system, and its proactiveness in taking wise measures and measures, which shows capabilities and organizational capabilities that have enhanced confidence in the countries of the world, and prompted them to participate in exhibitions and conferences. world in the Emirates.

For his part, the Undersecretary of the Ministry and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Foundation for Health Services, Dr. Muhammad Salim Al Olama, stated that the Arab Health Exhibition and Conference constitutes an occasion to highlight the efforts and projects of the Ministry, and the qualitative achievements and development work that have been achieved in the areas of regulatory and supervisory services for the health sector, as well. It represents an opportunity to exchange expertise and experience, see the latest developments, and build partnerships with international health institutions and companies, in line with the government’s development vision that focuses on building a well-established system to anticipate opportunities.



