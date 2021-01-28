The next pandemic could be more devastating than the current coronavirus. This is in an interview TASS predicted the head of the Department of Epidemiology and Evidence-Based Medicine of Sechenov University, chief freelance epidemiologist of the Ministry of Health Nikolai Briko.

According to him, there will certainly be other global epidemics in the future. “Therefore, we know for sure that if we do not learn lessons from the coronavirus infection pandemic, we do not take decisions supported by certain resources, then the next pandemic will be even more destructive,” the scientist said.

He noted that serious consequences can be avoided by creating systems for global monitoring of infections, strengthening the health infrastructure, and increasing the availability of medicine.

Earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that the Nipah or NiV virus detected in Malaysia in 1999 could cause a new pandemic. The infection is transmitted to humans from infected pigs and through contaminated fruits. The mortality rate from the virus is 40-75 percent. The disease can be asymptomatic or cause fatal encephalitis. There is no cure.