Sami Abdel Raouf (Dubai)

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection issued Resolution No. 236 of 2022 regarding records of operations related to medical assisted reproduction techniques, to enhance the quality of the field of activity of fertilization centers in the country, and the readiness to provide the finest fertilization treatments in accordance with international standards.

This decision comes within the framework of providing the legal structure regulating work in the field of medical assistance in reproduction, and in line with the development of the health system in the country, and upgrading it to the best international standards, in line with the status that the UAE enjoys among the countries of the world.

The decision stipulates obligating assisted reproductive medical centers to keep records of operations related to assisted reproductive technologies, taking into account the information and data required from both spouses.

He pointed out that the identification card record of the center must include the name and logo of the center, the name of the spouses, a personal picture, a copy of the identity card or passport for each of the spouses, the nationality of each of the spouses, the date of birth, then the medical file number, the dates of the review, and the name of the attending physician.

It must also include the address, phone number, e-mail address of the spouses, the date of registration for the first time, and annotation, indicating receipt of a copy of the passport or identity card, a copy of the notarized marriage contract of the spouses, and a recent personal photo for each of them. The decision stated that the laboratory record must contain all the data recorded in the identification card record, in addition to data on the place, date and time of sample collection, the identification code and sample number, the name and signature of the sample recipient, and the name and signature of the witness to the basic steps that took place inside the laboratory, which include the receipt of gametes and collection. Between the gametes of the spouses, the transfer of gametes or embryos from one container to another and when the embryos are returned, frozen, thawed, destroyed, or used for scientific research purposes. It should also include the report of the semen sample examination, the diagnosis, the result of the sample examination, the number of eggs withdrawn from the ovaries, the fate of all the eggs withdrawn, the number of fertilized eggs, and the source and tracking number of the nutritional media and laboratory materials used (the feeding environment and the source of the protein fluid).

It is necessary to provide data related to the characteristics of each embryo (number of cells and quality), record information about the use of incubators and the fate of each fetus (transfer, freeze, destroy, or use for scientific research purposes), in addition to recording the data of incubations and the location of each incubator and recording and counting the treatment results. in the center register.

Then the Ministry clarified everything related to the record of the medical director of the Center for Medical Assistance in Reproduction, in which all data recorded in the laboratory record for each treatment cycle in the center are recorded, stressing that the medical file must include all data recorded in the identification card record, in addition to case data. The health of the spouses, medical history, hereditary diseases, if any, clinical examination, medical examinations, the method of technology to be used and its results. Details of 10 other information must be recorded in the medical file, most notably the fate of all withdrawn eggs, the number of fertilized eggs, the characteristics of each embryo (number of cells and quality), the attending physician’s notes on the assessment of the condition at each review and the results of ultrasound examinations for each treatment cycle, in addition to the data and number of Medications for each treatment cycle. The name of the laboratory technician and the name of the treating doctor must be recorded in the medical file, and all documents and approval forms prescribed in this regard must be attached to each treatment course.

production data

The Ministry indicated that the data of all assets in the center’s warehouse register, including devices, equipment, solutions, medicines, data on the date of their production, the date of their expiration, and the data of the furniture store.

She pointed out that the names of the workers in the center were recorded and a file was kept for each of them, which includes their data, responsibilities, level of dependence on line managers, and all job information, including the annual performance evaluation for each of them.