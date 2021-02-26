The Vietnamese Ministry of Health has approved the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for emergency use in the country, the government said.

The head of the Vietnamese Ministry of Health Nguyen Thanh Long previously announced the continuation of negotiations with the Russian side on the supply of 60 million doses of Sputnik V.

From the minister’s report to the central government on the supply of the vaccine on Wednesday, it follows that Vietnam should receive about 30 million doses through the COVAX mechanism. It is emphasized that efforts are being made to get the drug in the specified amount during the current year.

Also, the Vietnamese Ministry of Health intends to receive about 30 million doses of the vaccine this year under a direct agreement with AstraZeneca.

Note that until recently, only the AstraZeneca vaccine was allowed in Vietnam. In addition, it was reported about negotiations with Pfizer to supply 30 million doses of vaccine in 2022.

The day before, it was reported that a batch of five thousand doses of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine had arrived in Montenegro.