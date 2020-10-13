The Ministry of Health of Ukraine proposed to extend the quarantine imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic by the end of the year. The chief sanitary doctor of the country Viktor Lyashko told about it, UNIAN reports.

The ministry will initiate the extension of quarantine at a government meeting on October 13.

“They will also limit the activities of catering establishments to 10 pm, we propose to do this,” added Lyashko.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 270 thousand cases of infection have been identified in Ukraine. 116 thousand patients recovered, 5122 died. Over the last day, 5133 new cases of infection were recorded. Most of the infected were found in the Kharkiv region (439), Kiev (397) and the Lviv region (341).

Since August 1, an adaptive quarantine has been in effect in the country, which provides for the division of all regions into four zones, depending on the epidemiological situation. Each of them has different quarantine restrictions. On August 26, the government extended the adaptive quarantine until the end of October.