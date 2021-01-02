The Chief Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine, Deputy Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko denied reports about the possible registration of the Russian drug from the coronavirus “Sputnik V” in the country.

On his Facebook page, Lyashko wrote that neither production nor vaccination with a Russian drug in Ukraine is possible until the end of the third phase of vaccine trials.

At the same time, according to Lyashko, there are vaccines against COVID-19 that are allowed for use in Ukraine according to special procedures. We are talking about drugs registered in countries with tight regulatory policies.

Lyashko also noted that the end of the third phase of clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine is scheduled for December 2021.

Earlier, the head of the political council of the Ukrainian party “Opposition Platform – For Life” Viktor Medvedchuk said that the Kharkiv pharmaceutical company “Biolek” submitted documents for state registration of the Russian drug from the coronavirus “Sputnik V”.

According to Medvedchuk, the developer of the Sputnik V vaccine allowed the transfer of technology and the transfer of the cell line to the Ukrainian enterprise for the production of the vaccine.

The reliability of this information was later questioned by the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from the pro-presidential faction “Servant of the People” Mikhail Radutsky.

Note that at the end of last year, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine signed an agreement for the purchase of 1 million 913 doses of vaccine against coronavirus infection from the Chinese company Sinovac Biotech.