The medical capacities of Ukraine aimed at combating coronavirus infection are at their limit, said the country’s Minister of Health Maxim Stepanov on Tuesday, April 6, during a briefing, which was broadcast on YouTube.

“More than 47 thousand patients with coronavirus stay in our hospitals. We have maximized the number of beds with oxygen – up to 67 thousand. This is the limit – there is nowhere to increase further, because other diseases did not make vacations, ”he said.

The total occupancy of beds with oxygen, according to the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Health, is about 58% and the percentage continues to grow.

The most tense in terms of workload were Kiev, as well as Khmelnytsky, Nikolaev and Zhytomyr regions.

The number of sick and fatal cases continues to grow, Stepanov added. So, last week, 2,455 patients died from COVID-19, which is 400 more than a week earlier. More than 103 thousand people fell ill in a week.

Currently, 13 out of 25 regions of Ukraine have introduced the maximum level of epidemic danger – “red”. For residents of the quarantine zone, there are a number of strict restrictions, in particular, schools and kindergartens are closed. Also, you cannot visit catering and cultural establishments, gyms, swimming pools, non-food markets.

Since April 5, strict restrictions have also been introduced in Kiev. On March 24, the Verkhovna Rada said that the situation with the coronavirus in Ukraine is close to critical. It was noted that more people die from the disease every day in the country than at the peak of the last wave of the pandemic.