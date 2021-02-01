The sobering-up centers being restored in Russia will not keep citizens against their will.

As explained in the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, we are talking only about cases when a drunk person is in a helpless state, and his life is in danger, but he does not need medical assistance.

According to the ministry, the rules for the operation of such institutions will be approved jointly with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Labor. RIA News…

The law on restoring the sobering-up system in the country at the end of December was signed by President Vladimir Putin.

Since January 1 of this year, regional and local authorities have received the right to organize on their territory the provision of assistance to people in a state of intoxication in public places. These institutions have already appeared in a number of Russian regions.

Also, the document gives police officers the right to deliver citizens to sobering-up centers in a state of intoxication.