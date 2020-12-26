The examination showed the safety of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for people over 60 years old, said on Saturday, December 26, Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko.

“Clinical studies have been carried out on the use of the Sputnik vaccine in persons over 60 years old. The expertise has confirmed its safety and effectiveness, ”he said on the air of the TV channel “Russia 24”…

According to Murashko, the Ministry of Health approved amendments to the instructions for medical use and now citizens over 60 years old can be vaccinated against coronavirus infection.

The day before, the director of the Gamaleya Center that developed the vaccine, Alexander Gintsburg, said that during the testing of Sputnik V, as well as since its entry into civilian circulation, no severe allergic reactions to the drug have been recorded.

Sputnik V, the first coronavirus vaccine in the Russian Federation and in the world, developed by the Gamaleya Center, was registered on August 11. The final effectiveness of the drug was 91.4%, while for severe cases of COVID-19, the effectiveness was 100%.

EpiVacCorona, the second drug for coronavirus, developed by domestic specialists of the Vector Center, was registered on October 14.

Large-scale vaccination in Russia started on December 15. Nikita Lomakin, head of research and chief investigator of the Central Clinical Hospital, told Izvestia that patients vaccinated with the EpiVacCorona and Sputnik V vaccines tolerate the vaccination with both drugs in the same way. In the vast majority, everything is asymptomatic – there are no complaints.

