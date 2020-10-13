The Ministry of Health of the Nizhny Novgorod Region did not confirm the data on the death of four people during the shooting in the village of Bolsheorlovskoye near Nizhny Novgorod.

According to the ministry, doctors continue to fight for the lives of three victims. According to the Deputy Governor, Minister of Health of the Nizhny Novgorod Region David Melik-Guseinov, three people were killed, three more – two women and a man – were injured.

All the wounded were hospitalized, they underwent operations, their condition is stable.

The condition of all is assessed as grave.

Earlier, there was evidence that four people died, including the attacker’s grandmother.

The attack took place on 12 October. According to REN TV, the shooting was staged by 18-year-old Daniel M, who came to his grandmother from Nizhny Novgorod.

At the moment when the pensioner saw off her grandson to the stop, a quarrel arose between them, the young man returned with a gun and started shooting. From the scene, he disappeared. According to TASS, the young man was preparing for the attack in advance. The attacker is currently being searched for.