As a result of an accident in Dagestan involving a regular bus, KamAZ and a Toyota Camry car, eight people died. This was reported to Izvestia by the head of the press service of the Ministry of Health of Dagestan Zarina Agmadova on June 21.

According to her, five victims were taken to the Kizlyar Central City Hospital. One woman is in critical condition. One of the victims received minor injuries and refused hospitalization. One child was also injured.

“Now the Minister of Health of the Republic of Dagestan, Tatyana Belyaeva, and a team of the Dagestan Center for Disaster Medicine, headed by the center’s chief physician, are already approaching the scene of the accident,” Agmadova added.

According to the prosecutor of Kizlyar Valery Merinov, law enforcement officers organized an inspection. According to preliminary data, the collision occurred at about 18:30, on the R-217 “Kavkaz” highway, in the territory of the Kizlyar region.

Deputy Prosecutor of the Republic Sergei Kuznetsov left for the scene.

The accident near the village of Novokokhanovskoye in the Kizlyar region occurred earlier that day. The regular bus was moving along the route Moscow – Khasavyurt. Eyewitnesses posted footage from the scene. They show that there is practically nothing left of the passenger car.