The Ministry of Health of Belarus has approved the Sputnik V vaccine, which is bottled at the Belmedpreparaty enterprise. This was reported on April 14 by the press service of the department.

“The decision was made based on the results of a comprehensive expert assessment of the registration dossier materials, carried out by specialists of the Unitary Enterprise CEIZ, the Republican Scientific and Practical Center for Microbiology and Epidemiology,” the message says.

It is specified that the Sputnik V vaccine, produced at the Russian site of Generium JSC, has already been registered in Belarus and has been used for the vaccination of health workers for several months.

“Quality control – both experimental and industrial series, and industrial series, was carried out by the center named after N.F. Gamalei together with RUE “Belmedpreparaty”, – reported in the press service.

It is noted that the volume of the vaccine produced at the Belarusian enterprise will be up to 500 thousand doses per month, which will help increase the availability of vaccination for the country’s residents.

On February 26, it was reported that the first trial batch of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine was produced in Belarus.

On March 25, the republic began the industrial production of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 “Sputnik V”. It was reported that the process is carried out on the basis of an intermediate product of the Russian company Generium, all the necessary work has already been completed.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) stressed that Belarus can not only produce the vaccine, but also send it for export to third countries.

The world’s first vaccine against COVID-19 “Sputnik V” was registered in the Russian Federation in August 2020. It was developed by the specialists of the Gamaleya Center based on the studied and tested platform of human adenoviral vectors.

Sputnik V is one of the top three COVID-19 vaccines in the world in terms of the number of approvals received by government regulators. In early February, the medical journal Lancet published the results of the third phase of clinical trials of “Sputnik V”, which confirmed its high efficiency and safety.

The first Russian vaccine was approved in Belarus, Argentina, Kazakhstan, Tunisia, Armenia, Egypt, Bolivia, Honduras, Algeria, Paraguay, Palestine, Venezuela, UAE, Turkmenistan, Hungary, Iran, Lebanon, Mexico and other countries.