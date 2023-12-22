The Ministry of Health and Community Protection obtained the global accreditation certificate for institutional agility, from the global “Agility” Institute for Advanced Business, which reflects the efficiency of the health system and its institutional capabilities in terms of flexibility and agility in response and readiness to deal with health changes and anticipate the future according to a clear approach to managing all transformations. It enhances the UAE's competitive position and leadership in the field of health care.

The Ministry successfully achieved the requirements and principles of the strategic and operational framework for institutional agility in all sectors and departments, which led to it obtaining distinguished results in agility standards in all aspects of this framework, most notably agility in operations, agility in services, and agility in capabilities and resources, according to what was announced by the Institute. Agility International for Advanced Business, confirming the Ministry’s commitment to quality standards as a work method as part of its endeavor to become a leading sustainable and innovative entity in accordance with international best practices..

His Excellency Dr. Muhammad Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, said, “This achievement achieved by the Ministry is added to its proven record in winning more local and international awards, through adopting and implementing a work methodology based on institutional agility and flexibility as an integrated system, and demonstrating the ability to adapt to changes.” And readiness, in line with the plans and aspirations of the UAE government to be more flexible and quicker in making decisions, keeping pace with global developments, and adopting innovative and proactive thinking to ensure readiness for the future to achieve the best levels of performance, to preserve national achievements at all levels.”

He stressed the Ministry’s keenness to improve the quality of health services and enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of resource management, in addition to its commitment to achieving the highest standards of excellence in the field of health care, in line with its strategy 2023-2026, which confirms the depth and clarity of the Ministry’s strategic vision in establishing a flexible, agile and sustainable health system, and enhancing its path towards Future goals in implementation of the “We are the Emirates 2031” strategy and the UAE Centennial Vision 2071.

For his part, Saqr Al-Humairi, Director of the Strategy and Future Department at the Ministry, explained that achieving the requirements of the global framework for institutional agility embodies the Ministry’s strategic directions and its keenness to apply the highest specifications and standards of quality and excellence in various sectors, indicating that the Ministry was evaluated according to the areas of agility in leadership, financial resources, and in Operations and services, in addition to identifying strategic gaps that could affect the agility of capabilities and resources, achieving its future vision and its ability to make quick and flexible decisions to face various future challenges and opportunities..

It is noteworthy that the “Agility” Global Institute for Advanced Business specializes in evaluating organizations and is headquartered in California, USA, with a membership of 2,500 members from 94 countries..