Chief oncologist of the Ministry of Health Andrei Kaprin called early diagnosis the main enemy of cancer, the radio station reports. “Moscow Says”.

The doctor noted that due to the coronavirus pandemic, there were problems with medical examination. Caprin urged to pay attention to the fact that the appearance of a blood stain in any physiological discharge is a reason to go to an oncologist for a checkup.

According to the doctor, with early detection of a tumor, the cure rate reaches 97%.

Earlier, Dr. Myasnikov named diseases that increase the risk of cancer. He noted that diseases such as gastritis, viral hepatitis, as well as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease can provoke the development of cancer.