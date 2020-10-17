The main “supplier” of coronavirus in Russia is vacationers. This was stated by the chief allergist-immunologist of the Ministry of Health of Russia, academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences and the Russian Academy of Medical Sciences Rakhim Khaitov.

“90 percent of the sick now are those returning from vacation, who brought an infection,” he said. The scientist noted that due to the huge crowds of people on the beaches and in restaurants, it was inevitable to avoid infection, since many vacationers are irresponsible to the mask regime.