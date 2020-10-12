The chief pulmonologist of the Ministry of Health of Russia, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Sergei Avdeev called the end of the pandemic of the new type of coronavirus. The scientist told about this in an interview with the Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper.

“In terms of the pandemic itself, we have to exist in these unusual conditions for at least a year,” Avdeev said, noting that the situation with the incidence of coronavirus in the fall was expected to worsen, hospitals are full.

Earlier, virologist and professor Viktor Zuev proposed to tighten fines for non-compliance with the mask regime. In his opinion, this may be a more effective way to combat the spread of coronavirus than blocking cities. The scientist noted that wearing masks is the most effective way to protect against the virus, and if the population does not realize their importance, strict measures must be introduced.

In Russia, over the past day, 13,634 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in all regions of the country. Most infected in Moscow – 4501 people.

In total, as of October 11, 1,298,718 cases of coronavirus were detected in Russia in 85 regions. Over the entire period, 22,597 deaths were recorded, 1,020,422 people recovered.