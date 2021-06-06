The first signs of quitting smoking will not be long in coming, and they will be purely positive. Oleg Salagay, Deputy Minister of Health of Russia, spoke about how refusal to consume tobacco products affects the body in his Telegram-channel

According to modern data, the deputy head of the Ministry of Health noted, the first signs of quitting smoking appear within a few tens of minutes. At this time, the initial symptoms of the normalization of the body’s work are recorded.

Within a year, the first major changes can be observed, Salagay emphasized, for example, a 50 percent reduction in the risk of cardiovascular diseases. “After 5 years, the risk of throat and oral cavity cancer is reduced by 50 percent,” he concluded.

Previously a professor at the I.M. Sechenov Andrey Demin revealed ways to quit smoking and not get fat. According to him, many smokers are afraid of gaining excess weight if they quit the bad habit, but this problem can be solved, “You just need to increase physical activity and adjust the diet. You also need to consume enough water, ”the scientist emphasized.