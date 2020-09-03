Vaccination against coronavirus infection will not be required for those who have had COVID-19. This is stated on Thursday, September 3, in the eighth version. temporary guidelines Ministry of Health for the treatment of coronavirus.

“Vaccinations are subject to persons who have not had COVID-19 and do not have antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 according to the results of serological studies,” the document says.

On the eve of the leading specialist of the Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology named after Gamaleya Fedor Lisitsyn said that so far only one clinical case of re-infection with coronavirus has been proven.

On September 1, the director of this center, Alexander Gintsburg, said that the vaccination of volunteers against coronavirus in Moscow will begin on September 5-7.

On August 11, Russia registered the world’s first vaccine against COVID-19 under the name Sputnik V. Russian President Vladimir Putin assured that the coronavirus vaccine, developed by specialists from the Gamaleya Center, was registered in accordance with Russian laws and world practice.

