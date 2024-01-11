The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the death of two patients who arrived in the country from the Gaza Strip, and who were suffering from a critical condition and an advanced stage of cancer.





The Ministry extended its sincere condolences to the families of the two patients, praying to God Almighty to rest the two deceased in His spacious gardens and to inspire their families with patience and solace.





The Ministry indicated that the two patients, aged 38 and 54, were suffering from several complications, and upon their arrival in the country, they were transferred to a specialized health facility to complete treatment, but their health condition continued to deteriorate until they died.





The Ministry of Health and Community Protection emphasized the continuation of providing health care services to all patients and injured people who arrived in the country, in accordance with the highest health care standards, noting that their cases range from moderate to critical.