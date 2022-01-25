The Ministry of Health and Community Protection revealed the launch of the first virtual center for the happiness of dealers in the three-dimensional digital space in the world with the “Metaverse” technology, in the first experiment of its kind in the world, marking the beginning of a new era of digital reality and human-computer interaction in government health care services, through Promote the integration of the real, virtual and digital world.

According to the ministry, the new service will officially start in the middle of this year, so that customers can obtain their services in virtual presence, without the need for personal attendance, submitting documents, paying fees, and requesting information.

This came during the Ministry’s participation in the Arab Health Exhibition and Conference held at the Dubai Trade Center from January 24 to 27. The Ministry provides visitors to the exhibition with the opportunity to immediately move into the world of MetaHealth, and choose to speak with real employees from the Customer Happiness Center.

The Ministry receives visitors at the platform, and invites them to experience MetaHealth to see its readiness for the future, as the journey begins from joining the MetaHealth space and moving to the virtual customer happiness center, and they can request information about services, submit documents, pay fees and more, and the actual faces of users are displayed in the room default instead of glyphs.

The ministry confirmed that this technology provides a suitable solution for people of determination who are unable to move physically from their homes to a customer happiness center.

The Minister of Health and Community Protection, Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, affirmed the keenness of the state leadership to keep pace with future changes and anticipate its transformations to actively contribute to its formation and manufacture, as an important priority and a basic pillar of future government services, noting that the state is a forerunner and pioneer in accelerating advanced innovation in all vital sectors. Including health, the ministry was one of the leading and active entities in the field of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, which focus on artificial intelligence, blockchain, virtual and augmented reality.

He added: “Today we are experiencing the world of (Metaverse), with the announcement of the launch of the first virtual center for the happiness of dealers in the three-dimensional digital space in the world, in the first experiment of its kind, in preparation for the establishment of a new future health sector,” adding that virtual reality technologies will play a more role. importance in the future of the UAE over the next 50 years, especially in light of the development of advanced digital infrastructure, which is considered one of the best around the world.

Meet the needs of customers

The Undersecretary of the Ministry and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, Dr. Muhammad Salim Al Olama, stated that “The Arab Health Exhibition in Dubai represents a platform for innovations in the health field, and we are entering into this competition to announce the launch of the first virtual health licensing service center around the world, which allows (Metaverse) technology meets the needs of customers in this virtual three-dimensional world with ease and ease, while testing a digital and interactive sensory experience.”

He stressed that the ministry will work to expand the range of services it provides through the virtual environment provided by this innovative technology, in continuing its pioneering path to improve the quality of society’s life.



