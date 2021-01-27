The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the official opening of the Regenerative Medicine Center at Al Qasimi Hospital in Sharjah, and equipped it with the latest advanced medical devices, according to the approved specifications and standards under the supervision of a qualified and specialized medical, technical and nursing staff, seeking to provide the necessary and integrated diagnostic and treatment services with the best modern medical methods to keep pace with developments and achieve best practices in Health field.

The center is the first of its kind at the level of the ministry, which is equipped to keep pace with the latest international health standards, as the center includes a complete unit equipped with smart dressings and bandages and a four-dimensional printer to print fat tissue autologous, and it provides plasma treatments, SFV treatments, and hyperbaric oxygen therapy. Regenerative medicine treatment includes a set of innovative medical techniques that have succeeded in achieving positive results at a rapid pace and work to restore cellular functions by enabling the body to repair, replace and regenerate damaged, flabby and diseased cells, tissues and organs.

The Director General of the Emirates Foundation for Health Services, Dr. Yusuf Muhammad Al Serkal, confirmed that the opening of the Regenerative Medicine Center at Al Qasimi Hospital in Sharjah, the center is a distinct addition to the medical monuments chain within the development plans that the Ministry is working on to meet the health needs of the community, which falls within the framework of the Ministry’s strategy to expand its network of specialized clinics and provide services Medical treatment for patients, in its facilities spread across the country, and providing them with competencies, equipment and medical supplies. His Excellency referred to the launch of the center as a qualitative leap for the development of hospital services, with the presence of a multidisciplinary team that includes an elite of specialists, based on the provision of the UAE government all capabilities, capabilities and technological infrastructure, as well as international partnerships with the most prestigious international institutions specialized to encourage scientific research.

Dr. Al Serkal pointed out that the Ministry has launched an innovative medical technology at Al Qasimi Hospital in Sharjah for the first time in the Middle East region, which will make a quantum leap in the science of regenerative and biological medicine through the Dr.INVIVO 4D bio-printing device, which paves the way for a new era in the treatment of diabetic foot and chronic wounds. Burns can radically change the lives of patients, and His Excellency praised the efficiency of the medical staff at Al-Qasimi Hospital in all its specialties and departments and its success in conducting rare and complex surgeries and employing the latest medical technologies to establish confidence in our cadres and raise the competitiveness of our national health institutions.

The Director of Hospitals Department, Dr. Kalthoum Al-Balushi explained that the inauguration of the Regenerative Medicine Center at Al Qasimi Hospital in Sharjah is part of the Ministry’s plans to add specialized centers and clinics and provide them with a qualified medical cadre of doctors and consultants as well as a trained nursing team to meet the needs of community members in hospitals, noting that regenerative medicine contributes in a way An actor in treating knee diseases, burns, wounds, some cases of nerve, urinary tract, diabetic foot and in other specialties, as the regenerative medicine specialties are varied and keep pace with the latest global developments.

The Deputy Technical Director of Al Qasimi Hospital, Head of the Department of Plastic, Reconstructive and Burns Dr. Saqr Al Mualla pointed out the importance of opening the Regenerative Medicine Center at Al Qasimi Hospital, which includes several specialties including orthopedics, wounds, plastic surgery and urology in light of the success achieved by regenerative treatment in terms of regrowth and stimulation of damaged tissues in the body by The path of cells extracted from patients’ fats themselves, and he indicated that the medical team at the center had developed a special protocol for treating wounds with laser, using five special measurements in an innovative way. New treatments will be introduced with the aim of accelerating the treatment of patients and healing from burns and wounds with the best techniques, and developing the skills of medical staff to meet the needs of patients and keep pace with global developments in the field of regenerative medicine pioneering.





