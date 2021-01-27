The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the official opening of the Regenerative Medicine Center at Al Qasimi Hospital in Sharjah, providing it with the latest advanced medical devices, according to the approved specifications and standards, under the supervision of a specialized medical, technical and nursing staff, seeking to provide the necessary and integrated diagnostic and therapeutic services in the best modern medical methods, to keep pace with developments and achieve the best Practices in the health field.

The center is the first of its kind at the level of the ministry, as it includes a complete unit equipped with smart dressings and bandages, a four-dimensional printer to print fat tissue autologous, and it provides plasma treatments, SFV treatments, and hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

Regenerative medicine treatment includes a set of innovative medical techniques, which have succeeded in achieving positive results at a rapid pace, and work to restore cellular functions by enabling the body to repair, replace and regenerate damaged, flabby and diseased cells, tissues and organs.

The Director General of the Emirates Foundation for Health Services, Dr. Yusuf Muhammad Al Serkal, confirmed that the opening of the center represents a qualitative leap in the development of hospital services, with the presence of a multidisciplinary team that includes an elite of specialists, based on the provision of the UAE government capabilities, capabilities and technological infrastructure, as well as international partnerships with the most prestigious institutions International specialist to encourage scientific research.

Al Serkal pointed out that the Ministry has launched an innovative medical technology at Al Qasimi Hospital in Sharjah, for the first time in the Middle East region, that will make a quantum leap in the science of regenerative and biological medicine through Dr.INVIVO, a four-dimensional bio-printing device that paves the way for a new era in the treatment of diabetic foot, chronic wounds and burns. And it could drastically change patients’ lives.

He praised the efficiency of the medical staff at Al Qasimi Hospital in all its specialties and departments, and its success in conducting rare and complex surgeries, and employing the latest medical technologies to establish confidence in our cadres and raise the competitiveness of our national health institutions.

The Deputy Technical Director of Al Qasimi Hospital, Head of the Department of Plastic, Reconstructive and Burns, Dr. Saqr Al Mualla, confirmed the success of the regenerative treatment in the regrowth and stimulation of damaged tissues in the body through cells extracted from the patients’ fats themselves.

He pointed out that the center has developed a special protocol for the treatment of laser wounds, and new treatments will be introduced to speed up the healing of burns and wounds, in addition to working to develop the skills of medical staff to meet the needs of patients and keep abreast of global developments in the field of pioneering regenerative medicine.





