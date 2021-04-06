The Ministry of Health and Community Protection launched the National Nursing and Midwifery Strategy, the Road Map for the year 2025, with the aim of increasing the demand for male and female citizens to join the profession, improving general and specialized academic nursing programs, and raising the quality of nursing and midwifery care services in the country, through five axes that include an effective package of Legislation, governance and leadership, an integrated management system for human cadres in the nursing and midwifery professions, high-quality nursing care services, quality and innovation in education and professional development, and scientific research.

The National Nursing and Midwifery Strategy was approved by the Education and Human Resources Council with the support of all strategic partners and parties contributing to the preparation of the plan, after attracting experts from the country, the World Health Organization, and the International Nursing Council, to ensure the adoption of international best practices and their inclusion in the strategy.

Among the most important quick-to-implement strategic solutions included in the time plan: Investing in building the leadership capacity of nursing cadres, including clinical leadership in times of crises and emergencies, developing a career progression mechanism in the human resources path, including the profession in school curricula from first to twelfth grades to create a new societal image, and developing a national accreditation program for excellence in nursing care. A midwifery in a professional practice track.

The Minister of Health and Community Protection, Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, confirmed that the launch of the National Strategy for Nursing and Midwifery, under the supervision of the Education and Human Resources Council, headed by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, comes within the framework of the country’s strategic directions towards leadership and adopting best practices Regional and global in strengthening and sustaining the health system, and its contribution to advancing the sustainable development process that the leadership has taken to improve the level of all sectors and services.

The Director General of the Emirates Foundation for Health Services, Dr. Yusuf Muhammad Al Serkal, stated that the launch of the National Nursing and Midwifery Strategy represents a future vision that strengthens the position of nursing in health policies, one of the most important strategic professions in the health system, and plays an important and vital role in supporting universal health coverage, and the importance of investing in a cadre Nursing in health leadership positions.

Governance of the nursing profession

The national strategy aims to strengthen the governance of the nursing and midwifery profession through professional regulatory policies and practices to ensure its sustainability, contribute to achieving sustainable development goals, ensure the planning and management of the workforce of nursing and midwifery cadres, and ensure that nursing personnel exercise their responsibilities in line with their education and experience to provide health care services high quality.





