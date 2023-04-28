The Ministry of Health and Community Protection celebrates the World Vaccination Week, which this year bears the slogan “#Make up_what_you missed” “The Big Catch Up” as part of an annual initiative in coordination and cooperation with health authorities through the implementation of educational activities, scientific seminars and innovative awareness lectures aimed at spreading more awareness and information about the importance of vaccination. Vaccination and enhancing the demand for vaccination services in general, with the importance of completing the vaccinations and doses prescribed in the national immunization program.
Global Vaccination Week – which takes place from April 24 to 30 – aims to highlight the importance of joint and integrated efforts to encourage the use of vaccines to protect community members of all ages from diseases targeted by vaccination.
The Ministry stated that the scientific and awareness-raising activities in the World Vaccination Week include; Raising awareness among community members of the importance of vaccinations for all individuals and ages according to the national immunization schedules and intensifying educational activities by delivering awareness messages about the importance of taking vaccinations in addition to strengthening the capabilities of health workers by educating them on the latest global recommendations for vaccinations, which contributes to reducing the health, social and economic burden of preventable diseases Including increasing vaccination coverage.
Dr. Hussein Abdul Rahman Al-Rand, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection for the Public Health Sector, affirmed that the UAE is a world leader in the field of vaccinations, as the country’s national immunization program is one of the most successful preventive programs and is followed globally thanks to the great support of the wise leadership, pointing to the ministry’s keenness to cooperate with the authorities. The Ministry of Health aims to enhance awareness of the importance of vaccinations and their effective role in reducing infectious diseases targeted by vaccinations and raising the rate of vaccination coverage with the aim of raising the level of public health in society and enhancing preventive awareness and adherence to it, which supports improving the results of health indicators and supporting the national immunization program to raise vaccination coverage rates according to the dates of the national immunization program To become 99% or more, with an emphasis on the safety and security of vaccines, and following international best practices.
For her part, Dr. Nada Al-Marzouqi, Director of the Public Health and Prevention Department at the Ministry, explained that the strategic axes of the World Vaccination Week 2023 aim to launch intensive awareness campaigns through all media and social communication, increase support and coordination between all health authorities, in addition to cooperation to hold training workshops for health workers to present developments and consolidate Confidence in the safety and security of the vaccine and the importance of spreading awareness of the importance of taking vaccines and completing the vaccinations and doses required for individuals to protect themselves and the community.
