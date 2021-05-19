The Ministry of Health and Community Protection signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the French pharmaceutical company “Servier”, aiming to provide medicines to cancer patients and the needy and unable heart, in cooperation with charities registered in the country.

According to the memorandum of understanding, the “Yesser” initiative will be launched, which aims to provide medicines to patients through sustainable solutions that ensure the continuity of drug access to the patient according to the treatment plan prescribed by the treating physician.

The memorandum was signed at the headquarters of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection in Dubai, Dr. Amin Hussein Al-Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for Health Regulation, Anthony Malle, Director General of “Servier”, in the presence of Dr. Magdy Abdo, Director of the Gulf Cooperation Council Countries Scientific Bureau, Khaled Mohsen, Director of Drug Economics for the Gulf Cooperation Council Countries, and Anas Al-Safarini, Director The “Axios” company.

The memorandum comes as a continuation of the good legacy implanted by Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul”, by providing appropriate treatments free of charge to low-income people within the framework of the strategic partnership that brings the Ministry together with the most important pharmaceutical companies in the world.

Anthony Malle said that the initiative aims to help 600 people with colon or rectal cancer, stomach cancer, arterial hypertension and stable angina patients, by providing medicines to patients who are unable to afford the cost of treatment.

He added that the initiative will provide medicine to beneficiaries for a full year, in line with the treatment plans issued by the treating doctors, praising the efforts of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection in providing medicine to needy patients.

Malleh affirmed the company’s keenness to contribute to patient support programs to alleviate their suffering, especially those with limited income, as part of its commitment to social responsibility, stressing the keenness of Servier to support patients who are not covered by health insurance and those who do not have the cost of prescriptions and who have partial insurance coverage.

For his part, Dr. Magdy Abdo stressed the importance of the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s participation in launching an initiative aimed at supporting patients who are unable to bear the cost of treatment and who meet the conditions of support according to the treatment plan and according to the prescription of the treating doctor, indicating that the initiative is in line with the plans of the ministry and the company to provide treatment Suitable for low-income patients, providing a health system based on the highest international standards.

The initiative will be implemented in coordination with charities to provide medicine to the needy according to the treatment plan, after assessing the patients’ financial and social condition.