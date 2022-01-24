The Ministry of Health and Community Protection launched the electronic public health system “SPHERE” as an early warning system for diseases and epidemics that pose a threat to society, through an electronic platform that can be used or linked at the state level, and it is one of the most important integrated projects based on the latest technologies, as part of its participation in the exhibition And the Arab Health Conference, which will run from January 24 to 27, in Dubai.

The ministry aims to provide an integrated system for early monitoring, follow-up and management of events that affect public health, and to enhance linkage with the government and private health sectors and the concerned authorities, to provide a unified national database. Contribute to disease prevention and health promotion, through information sharing and exchanging locally, regionally and globally, in a way that enhances the country’s progress in health competitive indicators.

The importance of the electronic system “SPHERE” is highlighted through its role in disease surveillance to achieve the rapid response required to combat communicable diseases, as it contributes to monitoring data and information to assess and characterize the burden and distribution of health risks, determine priorities for public health measures, and monitor the impact of control measures. It also supports conducting research that determines In defining the foundations and standards for the development of public health policies and strategies.

The Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, Dr. Hussein Al-Rand, stressed that this project is of great importance within the preventive and proactive health strategy adopted by the ministry, in cooperation with the health authorities in the country, pointing to the ministry’s keenness to attract and develop the latest electronic and smart systems, which are among the lessons learned and agreed upon by countries. The world, as a global challenge such as the current Covid-19 pandemic can only be faced by employing technologies, and data is an important basis for combating epidemics in the future..

Dr. Al Rand pointed out that the UAE has a strong epidemiological investigation system, immediate response and control measures, and high laboratory capabilities, which contribute to maintaining health security in the country, as the country was able to achieve a practical and effective response in dealing with Covid-19 thanks to the support and directions provided by the government. The UAE, according to high-level standards praised by the World Health Organization.

The Director of the Public Health and Prevention Department at the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Dr. Nada Al-Marzouqi, explained that this program is one of the most important integrated projects based on the latest technologies, to develop the epidemiological surveillance system and early warning of communicable diseases, through direct electronic linkage with the concerned authorities and the promotion of instantaneous sharing of information. In addition to the feature of epidemiological analysis, identifying patterns and seasons of diseases, calculating relevant indicators and using them to make decisions based on evidence and evidence, and creating epidemiological maps to combat potential threats in the future.

Dr. Nada Al-Marzouqi pointed out that the target group for using the electronic public health system SPHERE includes all concerned health cadres in government and private health institutions. A new account can be created for any health facility by submitting a request to the Public Health Center in the concerned emirate or sending the request to the e-mail designated for the program. The features available in the system include reporting communicable diseases, disease syndromes, cases of chemical poisoning, reporting injuries and records of vaccinations.



