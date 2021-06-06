The Ministry of Health and Community Protection launched an awareness campaign about the risks of chronic diseases and obesity and their relationship to the “Covid-19” virus, to raise their awareness of the importance of maintaining and implementing preventive measures, adhering to treatment plans, following up on doctors, and following a healthy balanced diet.

The campaign comes within the framework of strengthening national efforts to protect the health and safety of society in dealing with the “Covid-19” pandemic, as the health sector in the country adopts a flexible and multi-track strategy with the aim of creating an environment free from the complications of “Covid-19” disease and its repercussions, which requires complete harmony between the procedures The policies adopted by the state and individual awareness of the importance of adhering to them.

The importance of this awareness campaign lies in light of global reports and studies that confirm that people with chronic diseases and obesity, which include cardiovascular diseases, chronic respiratory diseases, diabetes and cancer are more vulnerable to infection with the virus and affected by its complications, as receiving vaccination for these groups constitutes a strong protection against infection with the virus and alleviating its symptoms. .

The Assistant Undersecretary for the Health Centers and Clinics Sector and Public Health, Dr. Hussein Abdul Rahman Al Rand, confirmed that the ministry has given patients with obesity and chronic diseases special attention since the outbreak of the “Covid-19” virus, and has given them special health care by giving them priority in laboratory tests, including home, to prevent their mixing in health centers.

He added that the ministry was keen to be among the priority groups in receiving the “Covid-19” vaccine, as the severity of the disease increases if the age is over 60 years or more, and people who suffer from one or more of these chronic conditions must be more careful to protect them from the virus. They are patients with asthma, lung, heart, uncontrolled diabetes, severe obesity, weak immune system due to diseases such as HIV or who are undergoing cancer treatment.

He noted that the Ministry of Health and Community Protection has made great strides in combating obesity through its efforts on the axes of awareness and treatment to develop the results of the national obesity index, as the Ministry is making joint efforts with the concerned authorities in the country to implement a national action plan according to timeframes and performance indicators, to promote the appropriate healthy environment and encourage individuals And families to adopt a healthy lifestyle to deal with the challenge of obesity and chronic diseases within the framework of a responsive and sustainable health care system that aims to enhance its primary role in preventing diseases resulting from obesity due to its relationship to the complications of infection with the “Covid-19” virus.

Dr. Rand pointed to the achievements made by the state thanks to the unlimited support of the rational leadership with the resources and capabilities in dealing efficiently and distinguished with the repercussions of the pandemic and the governance of its management in terms of the number of laboratory tests that exceeded 50 million examinations and the global leadership in the number of vaccines that exceeded 12 million doses, which enhances confidence that The state is moving at a steady and deliberate pace towards recovering from the “Covid-19” virus, and what requires everyone to adhere to the instructions and not tolerate precautionary measures to enable the preservation of the gains made and the distinguished efforts made by state institutions.

For her part, Dr. Fadela Sharif, Director of the Department of Health Education and Promotion, explained that the campaign calls on people with chronic diseases and obesity to commit to receiving the “Covid-19” vaccine in centers distributed throughout the country to immunize their health and the health of their families, and to continue to follow a healthy lifestyle that helps in the functioning of body functions in a better manner. The best include the immune system through healthy meals that contain plenty of fruits and vegetables, maintaining physical activity, quitting smoking and getting enough sleep.

She advised this category to continue taking medicines, follow medical advice, and ensure that sufficient medicines are available for a month or more if possible, and stay away from people with coughs, colds or influenza, with a distance of no less than two meters, and monitor the level of sugar and blood pressure .. in addition to maintaining washing Hands with soap and water, taking care of mental health, staying in contact with relatives using safe methods, taking extra precautions when leaving the house by wearing a mask and gloves, maintaining a safe distance and communicating with the medical staff when needed.

Dr. Fadela Sharif pointed out that overweight individuals are at greater risk during the “Covid-19” pandemic, as statistics indicated that obesity doubles the chances of hospitalization when infected with the virus, because obesity is linked to weak immunity and reduces lung capacity and can make Breathing more difficult.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

