The Ministry of Health and Community Protection launched two projects, the Health Research Platform, and the Strategy to Reduce Carbon Emissions in Health Facilities, during its participation in the Arab Health Exhibition and Conference 2024.

The Ministry explained that the health research platform is the first of its kind in the Gulf Cooperation Council and Arab countries, and aims to provide data from reliable sources on the topics and fields of published health research, updated automatically, interactively and with high quality, with the aim of enabling researchers, institutions and decision-makers to develop studies. Or research and development plans.

This came during the press conference held by the Ministry on its platform at the Arab Health Exhibition and Conference 2024, in the presence of Dr. Khalil Ibrahim Qaid, Director of the National Center for Health Research, and Dr. Ahmed Al-Alusi, a research and development expert at the Ministry’s National Center for Health Research, during its participation in the Arab Health Exhibition and Conference 2024, which continues. Its activities are from January 29 to February 1.

The Ministry confirmed that the health research platform, which was created by the Ministry's National Center for Health Research in cooperation with the international company Elsevier, provides information about the health and medical research scene in the country, and includes research publications issued by academic institutions, health care institutions, and the private sector. The platform also includes information about researchers by specialization in medical topics and basic sciences related to health fields since 2017.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection revealed that the total number of health and medical research included in the platform is 43,829, including 4,079 researchers, and the number of academic and health institutions and private companies listed on the platform reached 42 concerned institutions.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, Dr. Muhammad Salim Al-Olama, confirmed that the launch of the health research platform is a qualitative and unique initiative that distinguishes the ministry from other ministries in the Arab countries, as it represents the first database on researchers, research institutions, and research published in prestigious scientific journals in health fields at the state level. . His Excellency pointed out the Ministry's keenness to strengthen its efforts and initiatives aimed at consolidating aspects of knowledge, research, innovation and excellence in accordance with international best practices, which contributes to enhancing the UAE's competitive position as an active country in the global health scene.

He added, “The platform represents one of the outcomes of the country's health research strategy launched by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection in 2021 to develop national capabilities in the field of health and medical research, which falls within the initiatives aimed at building a stimulating system for scientific research to develop skills and competencies. The growth in the number of health research in The state represents a qualitative leap in enhancing capabilities by developing health policies, strategic planning for initiatives and projects, and anticipating the future to improve national indicators in innovation, research and development, as well as quality of life indicators.”

Director of the National Center for Health Research at the Ministry, Dr. Khalil Ibrahim Qaed, explained that the health research platform facilitates access to the best reliable information about the progress made by the country in developing health research, as the platform provides high-quality data according to research performance indicators, based on the global Pure platform. Elsevier provides automatically updated information on research published in the country, through the well-known Scopus database, to enable health authorities, academic institutions and healthcare institutions that conduct research to develop data-based strategies and policies and enhance cooperation between institutions inside and outside the country.

Reducing carbon emissions:

Yesterday, the Ministry also launched the results of the “Carbon Footprint Analysis in Emirates Hospitals” project, which is an essential part of the Ministry’s initiatives aimed at developing an integrated strategy aimed at reducing carbon emissions in the health sector. The project comes within the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to adopt the best sustainable environmental practices in the health sector. .

She stressed that her efforts in this project include cooperation with experts in the field of the environment, adopting the best international practices in sustainability, and using technology to enhance efficiency and reduce emissions in health facilities, noting that this cooperation guarantees the highest standards in calculating greenhouse gases, through the use of frameworks such as the Protocol. Greenhouse gases and the international standard ISO 14064:2018, as these standards are essential in calculating greenhouse gases for healthcare facilities in the country during the year 2022, which ensures accuracy in measuring the carbon footprint and allows for global standard comparisons.

Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, Dr. Hussein Abdul Rahman Al-Rand, said: “The project to analyze the carbon footprint in hospitals in the UAE comes within the efforts of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, which forms a vital part of the country’s vision to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. It also reflects its firm commitment to environmental sustainability and developing systems.” Health facilities are more effective and adaptable to the challenges of climate change, by seeking to reduce the carbon footprint of health facilities, especially since the UAE is one of the first countries in the world to provide effective efforts to confront the effects of climate change on public health.”

He added: “The Ministry of Health and Community Protection is cooperating closely with the relevant authorities in the country to address the impacts of climate change on public health, as the country’s national framework on climate change and health includes reducing carbon emissions in healthcare facilities through continuous modernization of the infrastructure of these facilities to ensure This includes using renewable energy sources and adopting water recycling systems, as these steps play an important role in effectively reducing carbon emissions.”