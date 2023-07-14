Yesterday, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, in cooperation with the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, launched a campaign to prevent heat exhaustion during the summer season under the slogan “Your Safety is Our Goal”, which comes within the Ministry’s strategy to promote healthy behavior in the UAE community.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Zarouni, Director of the Executive Office of the Ministry of Health in the Emirate of Sharjah, said that the campaign comes within the ministry’s strategy to promote healthy behavior in the UAE community in general and Sharjah society in particular.

He explained during a press conference yesterday that the campaign will start from next Monday and will continue until the end of August, explaining that in previous years the campaign covered the city of Sharjah only, but this year it starts in the city of Sharjah and moves to all cities of the emirate, so that we reach the largest number of category The target group, who are working in the afternoon and under the sun. He added, “The UAE, the State of Tolerance, has legally established a suspension of work during the noon period, in order to protect this group from the sun’s rays, and we take advantage of this period to reach the large construction sites and for this group, and we provide them with free services such as medical examinations, including diabetes, blood pressure, body mass index, eye examination and consultations regarding For skin diseases ».

And he continued, “The category that works in construction sites can be exposed to some skin diseases more than other categories, and there will be doctors at the campaign sites to serve this group.” In its prosperity, it translates the concept of tolerance and giving, by providing services at the federal and local levels to all members of society, citizens and residents.

Al Zarouni said, “The campaign will provide free gifts at the sites to the workers, as well as cold water, juices, and ice creams will be distributed to the workers, so that we want through this campaign to emphasize the importance of paying attention to healthy food,” indicating that awareness will be provided in the language spoken by the majority of those present in the targeted site. .

He continued, “There will also be training courses on first aid, so that if a worker is exposed to heat exhaustion, they will have a specific group trained to assist the worker until the ambulance arrives.”

Zainab Jassim Sajwani, from the Health Education Department of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, said that the goal of the Health Education Department is to support individuals to enhance their health and are keen on all members of society adopting a healthy lifestyle, so she decided to support and participate in the campaign. The representative of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Jassim Al-Naqbi, said: “We offer more than one program through the Red Crescent Medical Center, and some gifts for the workers category to serve them in their work sites.”

“We will support the campaign by providing a (Your Safety) bus to educate workers through an educational film on occupational safety and health, and it will be available in Arabic and English, according to the language of the audience,” said Eng. We seek, through the campaign, to reach a society free of errors and to apply the highest standards of occupational safety and health.