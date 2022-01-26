The Russian Ministry of Health has developed and issued a leaflet for patients who have mild or asymptomatic COVID-19. Document published on website departments.

On January 25, Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin gave a corresponding instruction to Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko. Head of the government declaredthat the situation with coronavirus in the country remains extremely tense.

“In most regions, there is an increase in the incidence, which is primarily caused by the spread of a new strain. In 48 regions of the Russian Federation, the number of hospitalizations has increased,” he said.

Vaccinated and revaccinated Russians do not require treatment

It follows from the recommendations that people who have been vaccinated or revaccinated within the past six months and are asymptomatic with COVID-19 do not need treatment, but must self-isolate.

They can get sick leave. They are also advised to measure their body temperature at least once a day.

If the condition worsens, you need to call an ambulance

If the body temperature has exceeded 38 degrees and lasts for more than two days, despite taking antipyretics, you should contact the clinic or the unified service “122” for a consultation with a doctor.

See also Johnson's moment of truth is near If you have shortness of breath, a feeling of lack of air, pain behind the sternum, you find it difficult to breathe and / or the level of saturation is less than 94-95 percent, and / or rapid breathing, then you need to call the unified service “103” to call an ambulance Ministry of Health recommendations

The Ministry of Health warned that it is not worth taking antibiotics on your own – doctors prescribe them and only if there is evidence for this.

All patients must observe self-isolation – even vaccinated and recovered

In this case, the patient should stay at home, and if he does not live alone, avoid close contact with relatives or neighbors. At the same time, everyone who is under the same roof with a sick person must wear masks or respirators.

In addition, it is necessary to regularly, every three hours, ventilate the premises, observe the drinking regimen, and measure body temperature at least three times a day. If possible, measure saturation (oxygen level in the blood) with a pulse oximeter, as well as use antiviral drugs and nasal drops, use saline solutions for a runny nose and nasal congestion. Drugs that are prescribed on a regular basis should be taken at the same dosage See also The Russian Foreign Ministry responded to the publication about the evacuation of diplomats from Kiev

If symptoms of acute respiratory viral infections (cough, runny nose, sore or sore throat, fever up to 38 degrees) appear, you should call the clinic or the 122 service for a consultation with a doctor. If shortness of breath occurs, the saturation level drops to values ​​​​less than 94-95 percent, the temperature rises above 38 degrees, an ambulance should be called.

If the patient has not been ill before and has not been vaccinated, he needs to be isolated with a positive PCR test

At the same time, the recommendations say that it is necessary to stay at home regardless of the symptoms of the disease. You also need to remotely consult with a health worker, for this you can call the single service “122” or your clinic. If the condition worsens, call an ambulance.

The memo also says that it is necessary to stay at home when symptoms of SARS appear (cough, runny nose,

sore throat or sore throat, fever above 38 degrees) regardless of the result of the PCR test.

If your child is sick, you should consult a doctor.

A sick child must be left at home, he cannot be sent to a kindergarten or school. The Ministry of Health also urged not to self-medicate, but to strictly follow the recommendations of doctors. Separately, the ministry issued a warning that children cannot be treated with antibiotics on their own – they can only be prescribed by a pediatrician if necessary.

As in the case of adults, it is necessary to call the unified service “122” or a polyclinic in order to remotely consult with a specialist. If the condition worsens, call an ambulance.

Prevention measures are still the same – masks, hand washing and social distance

The ministry urged citizens to wear masks or respirators indoors and when in contact with other people, wash their hands thoroughly and often, treat them with antiseptics, minimize visits to crowded places or maintain a social distance of 1.5-2 meters.

The Ministry of Health reminded that it is also necessary to get vaccinated and timely revaccination against coronavirus.