A parliamentary report recently approved by the Federal National Council stated that the Ministry of Health and Community Protection is moving towards implementing urgent measures to end the so-called “social stigma” phenomenon for the treatment of mental illnesses in the country, including providing beds for psychiatric patients in public hospitals.

The report monitored a number of societal studies, the results of which concluded that 72% of the reasons for the spread of the “stigma” of mental illness are due to society’s failure to understand the nature of mental illness, and to distinguish between the mentally ill and those with other diseases in treatment, behavior and social outlook.

In detail, the report stated that the Ministry of Health and Community Protection launched a set of policies and initiatives on “promoting mental health in the country”, with the aim of developing mental health services and raising them to global levels according to an effective system that works in partnership with the concerned authorities to provide comprehensive “preventive, curative and rehabilitative” psychological services. and its use at all levels of health care, through specific mechanisms that are compatible with the global action plan in the field of mental health of the World Health Organization during the years (2013-2031).

The report, which “Emirates Today” obtained a copy of, confirmed that the Ministry adopted five main mechanisms in its plan to promote mental health in the country, which included “enhancing the effectiveness of leadership aspects in the field of mental health, and developing, strengthening and expanding the range of comprehensive, integrated and responsive mental health services to the needs.” directed at society of all categories and ages, and to promote multi-sectoral cooperation to implement the policy of promoting mental health, in addition to strengthening the prevention of mental disorders. Finally, strengthening capacities, improving information systems, collecting, using and activating data, and conducting mental health research for the purpose of developing its services.

The report revealed that the national policy for promoting mental health faces a number of challenges, the most prominent of which is what is known as the phenomenon of “social stigma towards mental illness,” pointing to the existence of a number of studies on the reasons for reluctance to seek psychological treatment, some of which concluded that 73% of members of Gulf societies attributed These reasons include fear, shame, and psychiatric patients’ sense of shame from society and those around them, while other studies have confirmed that 72% of the causes of the “stigma” of mental illness are due to the so-called “discriminatory dimension”, which means the patient’s perception of people’s lack of understanding of the nature of these diseases, And then distinguish between the mentally ill and those with other diseases in treatment, behavior and social outlook.

The report pointed out that psychiatric patients’ growing sense of social stigma has caused some of them to refrain and others to delay seeking treatment, stressing that the negative societal view of beneficiaries of psychological services leads to discrimination in various fields, including work and education, and delays their integration into society.

The report revealed the direction of the government, represented by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, towards implementing four expanded measures to end the phenomenon of “social stigma”, beginning with the implementation of media campaigns to educate the community on how to prevent mental disorders, then providing beds for psychiatric patients in public hospitals to reduce social stigma, and strengthen Volunteer work, through cooperation with the Emirates Volunteers Platform, to provide support to mental patients, and finally to develop school programs to prevent these diseases, such as life skills development programs, anti-bullying and violence programs, awareness of the dangers of substance abuse, and early detection and intervention programs for children who show disorders. psychological or behavioral.

The report called for the preparation of scientific studies that rely on psychological and social support programs to reduce social stigma, increase awareness of the nature of mental illness and improve society’s view of it.

He also called for educating the community on how to prevent mental disorders, intensifying awareness programs on the importance of early intervention through detection, prevention and treatment, especially in childhood and adolescence, to promote mental health and address the problem of stigma, attract psychologists in the field of psychological counseling, and prepare training programs on the use of best practices in psychosocial support programmes.

«National Rehabilitation» and addiction treatment programs

Yesterday, the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office launched a media campaign to focus on the role and services of the National Rehabilitation Center, towards prevention, treatment and rehabilitation of addiction disease, during which it stressed that the center provides all treatment and rehabilitative services in a framework of confidentiality and privacy to meet the needs of customers, taking into account and respecting values.

He stated that the center provides five specialized and scientifically based quality services, including “behavioral therapy”, “medical treatment”, “psychological and cognitive therapy”, “social and family service and support”, in addition to “providing training programs” through its training center, which include programs Specializing in Treatments, and other professional caregivers.

It also implements a number of community awareness programs with the aim of ending the social stigma around addiction, supporting policies and legislation supportive of treatment, community integration and treatment, and deepening understanding about international best practices in the treatment and prevention of addiction.

• A parliamentary report called for the preparation of scientific studies that rely on psychological and social support programs to improve society’s view of mental illness.



