The Ministry of Health and Prevention, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, completed a study to find out the impact of distance education and social distancing on the health behaviors of schoolchildren in the UAE through a questionnaire sent to students’ parents to explore the impact of the pandemic and distance learning on physical activity, dietary habits and sleep hours And the number of hours of using electronic devices for school students.

The questionnaire also included questions about the impact of the pandemic on students of determination. 27,754 parents participated in the questionnaire. The results were analyzed and recommendations were made accordingly.

The results of the study showed that school students ’physical activity rates decreased by 46 per cent in groups of students that were active before the pandemic .. As for dietary habits, the results differed as the percentage of unhealthy food intake decreased for some, while it increased for others. The percentage of food demand from restaurants decreased at 51.9% of parents and increased to 19.7% and remained the same at 28.4%.

The response differed with regard to the number of hours of sleep, as it increased among some students, as it decreased in others, and the number of hours of using electronic devices for educational and entertainment purposes increased as expected, as the lack of physical activity with the increase in the hours of using tablets contributes to an increase in the rate of obesity among school students, while The pandemic has also had a negative impact on people of determination who need physiotherapy sessions.

His Excellency Dr. Hussein Abdul Rahman Al-Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Health Centers and Clinics Sector, stressed the importance of the study and its implications for the health future in the country in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center in assessing the impact of the closure and distance learning phase on the health habits and behaviors of school students and measuring the impact of the “Covid period”. -19 “On the most important segments of society, based on statistical facts and smart analysis tools, by collecting field information with an approved methodology on the health reality to update the health database for school students with the aim of supporting planning strategies and health policies at the state level and developing policies and strategies to improve the quality of health care services after the end The “Covid-19” stage.

He pointed out that the data and results shown in the study will be used to update a number of health indicators included in the national agenda, especially the child obesity index, physical activity and healthy food, provided that the specialized teams start preparing health programs and initiatives to develop appropriate solutions to all the challenges that have resulted from the Covid-19 phase. On the level of public health for school students who represent the future generation in the country.

For her part, Dr. Naglaa Sajwani, head of the school health department in the ministry, explained that the study targeted 5 main axes, which are the effect of the pandemic period on the physical activity of school students, eating behaviors, the effect of distance learning and home quarantine on students’ sleep hours and the time students spend in front of screens for educational and recreational purposes in addition to studying Impact on students of determination.

She pointed out that the most important recommendations that resulted from the study include the importance of adopting healthy habits at home, such as healthy nutrition and physical activity that can be practiced inside or around the home, and the importance of educating students about the healthy way to use electronic devices in order to prevent its negative effects from the rise in obesity, back pain and problems with vision in addition to the importance of Getting enough hours of sleep for school students and the need to think about alternatives for people of determination who need treatment sessions to reduce the impact of stopping these services on their health.





