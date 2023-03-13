The Ministry of Health and Community Protection called on customers to benefit from the two services of issuing a permit to import personal medicines and medical equipment online, as part of its strategy to provide the best electronic and smart services and achieve customer satisfaction and happiness.

The service of issuing a permit to import personal medicines is optional and is available to travelers coming to the country who wish to obtain prior electronic approvals.

Individuals can choose between this electronic service or the disclosure of medicines and medical devices upon arrival at the country’s ports, where the customs authorities, in coordination with the Ministry, take the necessary measures based on the documents available to the traveler.

Customers can also benefit from the service by entering the ministry’s website or smart application, filling out the data, attaching the required documents, and submitting the application, so that the permit is issued if the conditions are met electronically.

According to the conditions of service, the Ministry allows the person coming to the country who wishes to obtain an electronic approval to bring medicines and medical devices within the limits of a quantity that does not exceed the patient’s need during his stay in the country, provided that the period does not exceed 6 months. As for narcotic and controlled drugs, they may be brought in in quantities sufficient for the patient’s need for a maximum period of three months. With the necessary documents completed.

The service of importing medical equipment is available to the local agent who has a valid medical warehouse license issued by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection after fulfilling the requirements and conditions, as this may include medical and surgical equipment and devices and their spare parts, medical and surgical supplies, materials, equipment and spare parts used in dentistry and cosmetic and surgical medicine And the manufacture of teeth, prosthetic parts and equipment used in medical and diagnostic laboratories and related reagents, as well as those used in the manufacture and installation of prostheses or supportive or compensatory devices for people of determination, in addition to contact lenses.

Customers can benefit from the service by entering the ministry’s website or the smart application to submit an initial import request before the start of shipment from the country of origin and then pay the application fees. The customer submits a request for permission to clear the shipment upon obtaining the bill of lading and paying the due fees.

In the event that the requirements and conditions are met, the approval is obtained electronically and the permission is printed from the electronic system with a validity of sixty days from the date of its issuance.

The Director of the Drug Administration in the Health Regulation Sector at the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, Dr. Ruqaya Al-Bastaki, explained that the service of importing personal medicines and medical means comes within the framework of the Ministry’s keenness to improve the quality of health services, to play the regulatory and supervisory role in the health sector, to preserve the health and safety of community members, as well as to prevent the circulation of Fake medicines and unlicensed equipment to protect patients, and all of this falls within the Ministry’s endeavor to provide the best electronic and smart services to customers and improve their experience according to the best international practices.