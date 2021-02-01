Health personnel receive the dose of the vaccine against covid-19, at the General Hospital in the city of Guadalajara in the state of Jalisco (Mexico) on January 14. Francisco Guasco / EFE

A team of researchers from the University of Guadalajara in Jalisco has detected a variation of the coronavirus in four positive cases from Jalisco. The Ministry of Health has reported that it is ruled out that it is the South African mutation, as they had thought at first, and they are studying whether it may be a new variant of the Mexican virus. Ruy López Ridaura, general director of the National Center for Preventive Programs and Disease Control, explained this Sunday at a press conference that the virus that currently circulates in Mexico already has mutations that do not make it more lethal or contagious, but recognizes that they should be studied the characteristics of the Jalisco cases, such as their virulence and transmissibility, to categorize it as a new variant.

The University of Guadalajara and the supplies company for bimolecular diagnosis, Genes2Life, detected four positive cases of covid-19 in Jalisco on January 27 with the E484K mutation, the South African variant that they have named Erik due to semantic semblance. The PCR tests of the molecular assay systems to detect mutations of both institutions returned the finding, as reported by Dr. Natali Vega Montaña, head of the Diagnostic Laboratory in Emerging and Reemerging Diseases (LaDEER), of the University Center for Health Sciences (CUCS).

Four patients between the ages of 60 and 30 tested positive for the South African variant, but only one of them was in contact with a person from Puerto Vallarta who had traveled. “We have to do more studies. What we can confirm is that we did detect the E484K mutation and this is an important finding, since it had not been reported in Mexico. However, more in-depth studies such as sequencing are required, as well as the analysis of more positive samples to determine the prevalence of this mutation in Jalisco ”, stated Vega Magaña in a statement from the University.

López Ridaura reported this Sunday that the authorities have finally ruled out that the mutation corresponds to the South African variant as indicated by the first theory of Vega Magaña. “It is being studied to see if it is a new strain,” recognized Riadura, who recalled that mutations and new variants are being reported throughout the world and it is being studied whether they have infected Mexican residents. “To talk about a Mexican variant, we must know if the mutations in Jalisco are more virulent or more transmissible,” he explained. Until now, the virus mutations detected in Mexico do not aggravate the disease or are more contagious, so a new variant has not yet been identified.

A variant of the virus is a combination of multiple mutations that appear consistently in multiple individuals, something that viruses do constantly to survive. Scientists monitoring the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 are on the lookout for more mutations, such as those that occurred at the end of the year. In addition to Nelly and Erik, a group of researchers published on January 12 the description of a third suspicious variant in Brazil, relatively similar to the previous two.

The coronavirus could also be mutating in different parts of the world towards the same direction: more transmissible versions and even capable of reinfecting some people who have already had the covid, according to the team that has warned of the Brazilian variant, led by the epidemiologist Nuno Faria, from Imperial College London. In total, British Government scientists have identified that there are 17 linked mutations in the genetic code of the virus that appear to make this newly discovered strain more infectious. According to the researchers, changes on the surface of the virus may allow it to attach itself to cells more easily, and therefore increase the probability of contagion and consequently its transmissibility.

Features of a new variant

Variant or mutation. The fact that the possible variant has been detected in Mexico does not make it a mutation developed in this country. Just as the 1918 “Spanish flu” did not originate in Spain, no one can say with complete certainty that Nelly was the result of a mutation of the virus that occurred in the United Kingdom. The ability to detect mutation varies in each country, and those with a team with more resources are usually those who identify the variants and adopt the denomination of origin of the same. In Mexico there are many mutations of the virus, but none is more contagious or lethal, so it is not possible to speak of a new variant yet. If it is confirmed that the cases in Jalisco have different characteristics from the virus that has claimed more than 158,000 lives in Mexico, it could be a new variant. If not, it would be just a mutation of the virus in which part of the South African variant has been detected.

Virulence. The changes in virulence, the severity of the disease, of a new variant are essential to categorize them. For example, the variant of the virus detected in the UK is 30% more deadly in those over 60 years of age, so it can be identified as a new variant. The chief scientist of the British Government, Patrick Vallance has explained that the risk of this mutation is higher. “In the population aged 60 and over, 10 out of every 1,000 infected people can die from the disease. With the new variant of the virus, that risk rises to 13 or 14 people, “he pointed out on January 22. Johnson’s adviser noted that “the evidence is not very strong yet,” and that the figures remain uncertain, but pose a “cause for concern.”

Transmissibility. Another necessary characteristic of a new variant is to notice changes in the contagion capacity, in the transmissibility of the virus. In Nelly’s case, the biggest concern at first is that she was up to 70% more contagious. The latest data suggest that the transmissibility of this variant is actually between 30% and 50% higher, which is why more cases occur and hospitals fill up earlier. Plus, it moves between countries more easily. In Denmark, the British variant represented 2.4% of the samples analyzed and in just one week it increased to reach 7%.

Resistance to the vaccine. The biggest concern is that convergent mutations – that Nelly now contains Erik and that the Brazilian has both – is that the variants are getting closer and closer to a new strain that diminishes the effectiveness of vaccines. So far, preliminary studies have shown that current vaccines work against the variants detected in the world, but decrease their effectiveness in the case of Erik and the Brazilian. The Moderna company confirmed that according to its own studies, people who have received its vaccine generate antibodies that are about six times less effective in neutralizing the new variant of the virus. The good news is that, even so, the vaccine is still effective and will likely prevent the coronavirus from causing disease. The company has announced that it is already developing a new version of your vaccine specifically designed to neutralize the new variants. BioNTech / Pfizer has noted that it can do the same in less than two months. Both companies have shown that the UK variant, the third worrisome because it is more contagious, responds just as well to vaccines. If there is a new variant in Jalisco, it should be studied whether it reduces the effectiveness of the vaccines that are being distributed in Mexico.